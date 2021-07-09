Left Menu

4 IAS, 25 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:24 IST
4 IAS, 25 PCS officers shifted in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Four IAS officers and 25 PCS officers were shifted by the Punjab government on Friday.

IAS officer Abhinav has been given the charge of Director Food and Civil Supplies while Mohammad Tayyab has been given the posting of Director Treasury and Accounts, according to a government order.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Isha and GPS Sahota have been given the responsibilities of Director General School Education and Special Secretary Labour, respectively.

Among those Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers who have been given new posting orders included Harkirat Kaur, Inder Pal, Devdarshdeep Singh and JS Grewal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021