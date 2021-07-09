Left Menu

U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti

In response to a Haitian government request, senior officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be sent to Port-au-Prince to assess the situation and see how to best assist, she said. Strengthening Haiti's law enforcement capacity was a key U.S. priority even before the assassination, Psaki said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:10 IST
U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti

The United States will send senior federal law enforcement officials to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the White House said on Friday.

"The United States remains engaged and in close consultation with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. In response to a Haitian government request, senior officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be sent to Port-au-Prince to assess the situation and see how to best assist, she said.

Strengthening Haiti's law enforcement capacity was a key U.S. priority even before the assassination, Psaki said. Police and intelligence agencies in the United States and Colombia are investigating https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombian-suspects-haiti-presidents-killing-arrived-via-dominican-republic-2021-07-09 links to the assassination on Wednesday of Moise after arrests of their nationals by Haitian authorities.

The United States is providing $5 million to strengthen the Haitian National Police capacity to work with communities to resist gangs, Psaki said. The United States also will send COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti as early as next week, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021