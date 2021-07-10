Left Menu

Maharashtra sets up 3-member panel to probe Nana Patole's phone tapping allegations

The Maharashtra government has constituted a three-member committee headed by DGP Maharashtra to inquire into allegations of phone tapping by Congress leader Nana Patole.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 09:38 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Maharashtra government has constituted a three-member committee headed by DGP Maharashtra to inquire into allegations of phone tapping by Congress leader Nana Patole. The committee set up on Friday and headed by Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report within three months.

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that was substance in Nana Patole's complaint about phone tapping of several noted persons for political purposes. "Phone tapping of political leaders and public representatives was done by giving false names. It has happened in Nana Patole's case too. The Home Minister has announced constituting a high-level inquiry committee," said Pawar.

The deputy CM said that phones were tapped for national security or public safety it is fine, however, he said that it was wrong to tap phones of political leaders and public representatives for personal gain. "It is against the law and not right in the democracy," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Patole had earlier alleged that phones of several politicians and bureaucrats were tapped between 2014-2019 during the BJP-led government in the state. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had on Tuesday after Patole raised the issue of the phone tapping in the state Assembly announced that the government will probe allegations. (ANI)

