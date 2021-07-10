Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Cuban boat capsize
The Coast Guard on Saturday ended the search for nine Cubans missing from a boat that capsized off Floridas coast.The search encompassed more than 7,400 square miles 19,000 square kilometers over 192 hours since the capsized boat was reported Tuesday about 26 miles 42 kilometers southeast of Key West.The Coast Guard said in a news release that 13 people were rescued.
The Coast Guard on Saturday ended the search for nine Cubans missing from a boat that capsized off Florida's coast.
The search encompassed more than 7,400 square miles (19,000 square kilometres) over 192 hours since the capsized boat was reported Tuesday about 26 miles (42 kilometres) southeast of Key West.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that 13 people were rescued. The survivors said they left Cuba on Monday night with 22 people aboard.
Cubans intercepted at sea by the U.S. are generally returned to their home country.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy," said Sean Connett, command duty officer of the Coast Guard's 7th District. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after exhausting all search information."
