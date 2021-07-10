Left Menu

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Cuban boat capsize

The Coast Guard on Saturday ended the search for nine Cubans missing from a boat that capsized off Floridas coast.The search encompassed more than 7,400 square miles 19,000 square kilometers over 192 hours since the capsized boat was reported Tuesday about 26 miles 42 kilometers southeast of Key West.The Coast Guard said in a news release that 13 people were rescued.

PTI | Keywest | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:54 IST
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Cuban boat capsize
“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer of the Coast Guard's 7th District. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

The Coast Guard on Saturday ended the search for nine Cubans missing from a boat that capsized off Florida's coast.

The search encompassed more than 7,400 square miles (19,000 square kilometres) over 192 hours since the capsized boat was reported Tuesday about 26 miles (42 kilometres) southeast of Key West.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that 13 people were rescued. The survivors said they left Cuba on Monday night with 22 people aboard.

Cubans intercepted at sea by the U.S. are generally returned to their home country.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy," said Sean Connett, command duty officer of the Coast Guard's 7th District. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after exhausting all search information."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021