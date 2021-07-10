Accused arrested for sexual assault on girl child

A man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

Her father lodged a complaint on the night of July 4 saying she was kidnapped while she was going to a shop near their house at Dammaiguda here, the police said.

Advertisement

She was found in an unconscious state near a water tank in the locality the next day, they said.

She was taken to a community health centre and medical examination showed that she was sexually assaulted, they said.

Special teams were formed to nab the culprit and information was received on July 9 from a woman in the locality that a man who came to her kirana shop misbehaved with her minor daughter, they said.

The man ran away after the woman raised an alarm.

He was identified based on CCTV footage and apprehended today while he was moving suspiciously in a reserve forest area in the locality, they said.

During interrogation, the 40-year-old man, a native of Odisha, said he sexually assaulted the three-and-a-half- year-old girl on July 4 and also that he tried to kidnap the girl at the kirana shop on July 9, the police said.

Meanwhile, BJPs Mahila Morcha activists held a dharna at Malkajgiri over assaults on girls allegedly taking place frequently at Dammaiguda and Jawahar Nagar localities, a press release from the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)