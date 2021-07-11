Police foil murder bid in Jammu, 4 arrested

Police on Saturday claimed that it had foiled a murder bid and arrested four persons from an area on the outskirts of the city.

Information was received at the Nagrota police station, through reliable sources, that some unknown persons had come with an intention to kill Aryan Verma alias Bonney, they said.

Advertisement

Special police teams were constituted and one team, with the help of CCTV footage identified and arrested the four people, police said.

Two cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at the police station, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as notorious criminal Vishal Sharma alias Vishu, Arjun Singh, Shehzad Naik and Vinod Kumar, police said.

One country-made pistol and three sharp-edged weapons were also recovered from them, they added.

Further investigation of the case is going on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)