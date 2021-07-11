2 friends from Bihar on bike trip to Jharkhand waterfall drown

The bodies of two youths from Bihar who drowned at the Brindaha falls in Jharkhand's Koderma district were fished out after hours of search, police said on Sunday.

The bodies were found on Saturday evening from the waterfall with the help of divers, they said.

Advertisement

Three friends from Nawada and Barh Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar had come to visit Brindaha falls on a bike on Friday.

After taking a bath, they were sitting on a stone near the waterfall when Siddharth Kumar slipped and started drowning. To save him, Kartik Kumar jumped into the water and also started drowning, police said.

Sunny Raj also jumped to save his friends and he too started drowning but by then locals reached the spot after hearing their shouts and screams.

Sunny was rescued immediately but the other two drowned, police said.

The bodies could not be found, following which a team of 25 divers was brought in from Hazaribagh for a search operation, they said.

After the search operation concluded, one of the divers said the bodies were trapped between the stones below the strong currents of the waterfall.

''It is very deep and anyone can get trapped,'' the diver said.

At first, the three friends planned to visit Kakolat falls in Nawada, but they were not allowed by the police to go there due to the COVID-related restrictions, their family said.

They then searched on Google for other nearby waterfalls and got to know about Brindaha in Gajhandi, around 80 km away.

After reaching Koderma, they had food and spoke to the locals about Brindaha and other areas nearby, police said.

They reached Brindaha around 12 pm and soon went for a bath at the waterfall, following which the mishap happened.

PTI CORR IKD SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)