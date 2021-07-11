Left Menu

Delhi shoe godown fire: Building co-owner held

Thirty-five fire tenders and around 140 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the blaze.Six workers of the shoe godown are reported to be missing, according to police.The investigation so far has revealed that four companies were being run by Pankajs family from the building that is owned by him and Surbhi, a senior police officer said.Surbhi is also is the partner in one of the companies and the sole proprietor of another, he said.Based on the investigation, Surbhi was arrested on Thursday and later sent to judicial custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 13:03 IST
Delhi shoe godown fire: Building co-owner held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of the owners of the two-storey building in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar where a massive fire broke out last month has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Sunday.

Surbhi Garg was arrested on Thursday from Paschim Vihar (West) area. She is in judicial custody while raids are being conducted to nab her husband Pankaj Garg, a shoe trader who co-owns the building and is on the run, they said.

A massive fire broke out in the building, where shoes were assembled and packed for sale, on June 21. Thirty-five fire tenders and around 140 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Six workers of the shoe godown are reported to be missing, according to police.

The investigation so far has revealed that four companies were being run by Pankaj's family from the building that is owned by him and Surbhi, a senior police officer said.

Surbhi is also is the partner in one of the companies and the sole proprietor of another, he said.

Based on the investigation, Surbhi was arrested on Thursday and later sent to judicial custody. Efforts are being made to arrest her husband, he added.

Forensic experts have collected human remains from the warehouse. The DNA samples of the family members of the six workers who are reported to be missing have also been collected and sent for profiling, the officer said.

Earlier, police had said, four godown workers were rescued safely from the building.

It is suspected that the fire started from the first floor of the building and later spread to the other floors, they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021