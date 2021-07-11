Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:11 IST
The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building's wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
Another 31 people were still "potentially unaccounted for," with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, Levine Cava said at a briefing. "The numbers are fluid and they will continue to change as these efforts continue," she said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nani scores in 3rd straight game, Orlando beats Miami 2-1
Why did the Miami apartment building collapse? And are others in danger?
Therapy dogs comfort families of the missing in Miami building collapse
Israeli, Mexican rescuers bring distinct experience to Miami building collapse
Tenth victim pulled from Miami tower rubble; search goes on