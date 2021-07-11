Left Menu

Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:11 IST
Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building's wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Another 31 people were still "potentially unaccounted for," with many feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside that partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, Levine Cava said at a briefing. "The numbers are fluid and they will continue to change as these efforts continue," she said.

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021