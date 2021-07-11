Rajasthan: 4 cops suspended for not confronting truck looters who set ablaze police vehicle

Four Rajasthan policemen were suspended from duty on Sunday for not taking action against gang members of alleged truck looters in Pali district, officials said.

A police vehicle was hit and torched by the gang members late on Saturday night when the police team intercepted them. As they started attacking, all the four policemen jumped out of their vehicle and fled the spot.

Pali Superintendent of Police Kalu Ram Rawat said the action had been taken against the police personnel for not reacting to the incident despite having weapons and fleeing the spot causing permanent damage to the vehicle.

The four policemen -- head constable Chainaram, constables Sunil Kumar and Jogaram, and driver Rajendra -- had been on night patrol on the highway in Raipur area of Pali district on Saturday night when they spotted a person on a moving truck trying to steal goods from it by ripping off the tarpaulin cover.

The police gave a chase even as a vehicle allegedly belonging to the same gang members started coming from behind and hit the police vehicle repeatedly. At one point, the police vehicle lost balance and drifted down the road and got stuck in the shrubs.

Instead of taking action using the weapons in their possession, all the four policemen jumped out of the vehicle and escaped to hide in a nearby farmland.

After a few moments, the gang members set the vehicle ablaze before fleeing the spot. By the time, the hiding policemen came out and informed their seniors, their vehicle was completely burnt.

Rawat said police teams have been formed to hunt down the gang members but no breakthrough has been made till now.

