Cattle rescued in Bengaluru, case registered

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six cattle were rescued from the city and a case was registered, days ahead of Bakrid fesival, police said on Sunday.

The case was filed under the newly introduced Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance-2020, following a complaint from Gau Gyan Foundation, an NGO.

However, no arrests were made in this connection, they said.

Nandini Matiyani of the Gau Gyan Foundation told PTI that they rescued six bulls with the help of police from DJ Halli area here.

Investigation is on into the matter, police said.

