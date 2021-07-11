Woman strangles to death 11-month-old child in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for strangling her 11-month-old infant to death following a quarrel with her husband in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Sunday.

Accused Jyoti who hails from Rithoj village, Gurgaon got married in 2011, when she was 16-years-old but did not share cordial relations with her husband with whom she lived in Dera village here in Fatehpur Beri area, they said.

She told police that her 11-month-old son was suffering from fever and her husband Satveer Tanwar refused to take him to a doctor, police said.

On July 9, the woman used a dupatta to strangle her infant following a quarrel between her and Satveer. The child was then taken to Apex Hospital, Chattarpur by his father and other relatives where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered and during investigation, both the mother and father of the child threw allegations against each other for killing the infant.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the village, call records, statements of witnesses were taken revealing that the murder was committed by Jyoti, he said.

“Accused Jyoti has been arrested in the case and the dupatta used by her to strangle the infant was also recovered,” the officer said.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she had a quarrel with Satveer on July 9 at around 3:30 pm as her husband didn’t like her since their marriage. They argued over many things and never shared a cordial relationship,” the officer said.

