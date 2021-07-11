Left Menu

UPRF 'commander-in-chief' killed in firing among cadres

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:54 IST
Self-styled commander-in- chief of insurgent group United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF) was killed on Sunday by his colleagues in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said.

Manggin Kholhou alias Veerappan was killed when an argument broke out among the cadres in Khengpibung area in the remote district, they said.

''They had a bitter squabble over some issues and it led to firing at each other. Veerappan was killed in the incident,'' a police officer said.

The body of the insurgent has been sent for post- mortem at Diphu Medical College and Hospital, he added.

