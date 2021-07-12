Left Menu

Street protests break out in Cuba

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 12-07-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 02:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Thousands of Cubans took to Cuba's streets from Havana to Santiago on Sunday, frustrated by months of crisis, pandemic restrictions and what they said was government neglect.

By late afternoon President and head of the Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel was speaking to the nation, saying the United States was responsible for the unrest. Special forces jeeps, with machine guns mounted on the back, were in Havana and Diaz-Canel called on supporters to confront “provocations”, saying that supporters were ready to defend the government with their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

