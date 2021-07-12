Left Menu

Counselling for police personnel in Kerala to relieve stress

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:55 IST
Counselling for police personnel in Kerala to relieve stress
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12 (PTI): Police personnel need not suffer mental stress anymore in Kerala as the Home Department has launched a special programme to help them relieve their tensions in personal and professional life.

Amidst reports of law investigators suffering from psychological stress, an official statement said those who need the support can seek expert counselling at the HATS (Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress) centre here.

HATS is a programme envisaged to identify those officers and personnel suffering from stress and to provide them counselling with the help of experts, it said.

Those who suffer any stress related to personal and professional life are free to call on the Centre's designated number and the service of expert psychologists and counsellors would be available to them there.

The period of counselling would be considered as the official duty performed by them and they would be sanctioned eligible TA/DA for attending counselling sessions, the statement added.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021