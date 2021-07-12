Left Menu

Scindia promises Madhya Pradesh CM to leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised he will leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, said state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:13 IST
Scindia promises Madhya Pradesh CM to leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised he will leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, said state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Chauhan paid a visit to the newly-appointed Union Civil Aviation Minister in Delhi on Monday and thanked him for providing eight flights to Madhya Pradesh.

"I came to thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing eight flights to Madhya Pradesh. I have requested more flights, expansion of airports and interstate connectivity. He has promised that he will leave no stone unturned," said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Scindia also held a meeting with the officials of Air India.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh General (Retd) was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021