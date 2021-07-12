Scindia promises Madhya Pradesh CM to leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised he will leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, said state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.
"I came to thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing eight flights to Madhya Pradesh. I have requested more flights, expansion of airports and interstate connectivity. He has promised that he will leave no stone unturned," said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Scindia also held a meeting with the officials of Air India.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh General (Retd) was also present at the meeting. (ANI)
