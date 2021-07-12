Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:14 IST
Pak police arrest man brandishing gun outside Parliament House
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani police on Monday arrested a man brandishing a gun outside the Parliament building located here in the high security Red Zone area of the capital.

Television footage showed several security personnel surrounding the man wearing a traditional salwar-kameez and loose turban, while he was walking frantically on the main road with a pistol in one hand and a knife-like object in the other.

The man was arrested without any incident by the security officials and taken to a police station for probe, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The gun confiscated from the man had no bullets inside, he said, without sharing any details further.

"Police are investigating and soon we will find how he entered the high security area," the minister said.

According to police sources, the man was 45-year-old and belonged to village Chakri near Rawalpindi. He was apparently mentally unstable.

The event is reminiscent of a similar incident in 2013 when a gunman using a woman and two children as a cover was arrested in Islamabad's posh central Jinnah Avenue after a five-hour stand-off with police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

