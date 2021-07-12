Left Menu

Three arrested by NIA in South Kashmir for circulation of banned ISIS terror group's propaganda

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:58 IST
Three arrested by NIA in South Kashmir for circulation of banned ISIS terror group's propaganda
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has arrested three people from South Kashmir for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage violent jihad against the State.

The NIA spokesperson said on Monday that the three --Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone -- all from Achabal in Anantnag of South Kashmir, were placed under arrest on Sunday night after the agency carried out searches at seven places.

The case was registered by the NIA on June 29 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo-online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members to its fold.

In this connection an India-centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis to incite and radicalise impressionable youths, the spokesperson said.

During the searches at the premises of the arrested accused, the NIA recovered a large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with the ISIS logo.

Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine (VOH).

During the questioning of the accused, further searches were conducted on Monday in Anantnag district in which several digital devices and other material have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021