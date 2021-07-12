Two more Naxal 'couriers' arrested in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested two more alleged Naxal couriers, one of them a resident of Maharashtra, in connection with supplying arms and ammunition to Maoists, taking the number of men apprehended in the case so far to ten, an official said.

Police seized a pistol and cartridges following the interrogation of the arrested duo, he said.

Earlier on July 7, the police had arrested eight alleged Naxal couriers in Balaghat district of MP with a cache of ammunition, explosives and other materials.

The latest to be arrested were identified as Bachan Khandare, from Amgaon village of Gondia district (Maharashtra), and Baljur Uike of Borwan village of Balaghat distric, informed Balaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari.

So far, ten persons have been arrested for allegedly being a part of network of couriers engaged in supplying arms and ammunition to Maoists, he said.

The SP said that on the basis of interrogation of the arrested couriers, police teams have been dispatched to Dhar, Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), Kota (Rajasthan) and Mumbai in search of their other associates.

Meanwhile, the police seized one pistol, 486 cartridges and two binoculars, which were buried under the ground at the home of one of the earlier arrested accused, Ghanshyam Aachale, he said.

The said the accused who were part of the network used to supply weapons to Naxalites operating in Gondia, Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Balaghat (MP) and also Chhattisgarh.

This network used to supply hi-tech weapons, explosives, binoculars, mobiles, LED torches, umbrellas and other material to Naxals, he said.

On July 7, police had said they had arrested eight couriers from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and seized three pistols, magazines of pistols and AK-47 rifles, eight gelatin rods, an LED torch, air pump, clothes, tents and other materials from them.

