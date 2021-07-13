London police say 86 arrested around Euro 2020 soccer final
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police have so far arrested a total of 86 people during and following Sunday's Euro 2020 soccer final between Italy and England, they said on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said offences ranged from public order offences to actual bodily harm (ABH), drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
Some 53 of the arrests were at Wembley Stadium, where supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area before the start of the match, which Italy won on penalties. The Met said 19 officers received injuries.
“Throughout the course of the Euros tournament, the vast majority of people have watched the matches responsibly and safely, and enjoyed the build up to last night’s final," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor. “However, the unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers."
England's Football Association (FA) said it will conduct a full review into Sunday's security breach.
