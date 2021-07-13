Left Menu

London police say 86 arrested around Euro 2020 soccer final

“However, the unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers." England's Football Association (FA) said it will conduct a full review into Sunday's security breach.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:08 IST
London police say 86 arrested around Euro 2020 soccer final
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police have so far arrested a total of 86 people during and following Sunday's Euro 2020 soccer final between Italy and England, they said on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said offences ranged from public order offences to actual bodily harm (ABH), drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Some 53 of the arrests were at Wembley Stadium, where supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area before the start of the match, which Italy won on penalties. The Met said 19 officers received injuries.

“Throughout the course of the Euros tournament, the vast majority of people have watched the matches responsibly and safely, and enjoyed the build up to last night’s final," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor. “However, the unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers."

England's Football Association (FA) said it will conduct a full review into Sunday's security breach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021