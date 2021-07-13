Five arrested in Thane for dealing in Ambergris

The Thane forest division has arrested five people for dealing in 27 kgs of Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 26 crore in the market, an official said on Monday.

Forest division officials were tipped off about two deals related to Ambergris after which they laid a trap and arrested the five persons, residents of Mumbai, he said.

An offence under the Wildlife Protection Act was registered against them, the official said.

Ambergis is a waxy substance produced in the intestines of sperm whales, an endangered species protected under the wildlife Act.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law. PTI COR RSY RSY

