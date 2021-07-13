Left Menu

Five arrested in Thane for dealing in Ambergris

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:57 IST
Five arrested in Thane for dealing in Ambergris
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane forest division has arrested five people for dealing in 27 kgs of Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 26 crore in the market, an official said on Monday.

Forest division officials were tipped off about two deals related to Ambergris after which they laid a trap and arrested the five persons, residents of Mumbai, he said.

An offence under the Wildlife Protection Act was registered against them, the official said.

Ambergis is a waxy substance produced in the intestines of sperm whales, an endangered species protected under the wildlife Act.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021