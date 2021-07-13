British police seize $250 million of cryptocurrency

Left Menu

British police have seized 180 million pounds ($250 million)worth of cryptocurrency as part of investigation into money laundering, Britain's largest such seizure to date. "Today’s seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the centre of this suspected money laundering operation," said Detective Constable Joe Ryan. The bumper seizure follows a 114-million pound confiscation of cryptocurrency made on June 24.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:47 IST
