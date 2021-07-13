Left Menu

Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry tomorrow

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will join the fast against the practice of dowry to be organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:57 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will join fast against the practice of dowry. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will join the fast against the practice of dowry to be organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. "In response to the call made by Gandhian organizations against the practice of Dowry, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has decided to join the fast to be organized at Gandhi Bhavan on July 14, 2021," said Governor's office on Tuesday.

The Gandhian organisations are organising the fast from morning till evening to create awareness against giving and taking dowry. The Governor will be attending the fast from 4.30 pm till the end of the programme.

Last month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that henceforth an online complaint registration portal named 'Aparajitha' will resolve cyber crimes against women and complaints on offences against women including domestic abuse also can be submitted there. He further informed that a nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints regarding dowry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

