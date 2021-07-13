Left Menu

MP: Indore police's website hacked, objectionable content posted against PM

The website of Indore police was hacked on Tuesday and objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was posted on it along with slogans like free Kashmir and hailing Pakistan, officials said.Hackers attacked the websites Contact Us section which carries details, designations and phone numbers of senior Madhya Pradesh police officers, including director general of police, inspector general of the Indore range and other personnel, they said.According to officials, one Muhammad Bilal Team PCE claimed to have hacked the website by writing a message on it.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:14 IST
The website of Indore police was hacked on Tuesday and objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was posted on it along with slogans like ''free Kashmir'' and hailing Pakistan, officials said.

Hackers attacked the website's 'Contact Us' section which carries details, designations and phone numbers of senior Madhya Pradesh police officers, including director general of police, inspector general of the Indore range and other personnel, they said.

According to officials, one 'Muhammad Bilal Team PCE' claimed to have hacked the website by writing a message on it. The hackers posted objectionable content and slogans on the 'Contact Us' page, they said.

The Indore police website is maintained by the city crime branch.

Efforts were being made with the help of technical experts to restore the website to its original form, Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar said. “We are conducting an in-depth probe into the matter to get details about the hackers and will take appropriate steps accordingly,” Parashar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

