Left Menu

Deaf-mute man taken to hospital for Covid vaccination, sterilized, his brother alleges

The sister-in-law of the man had misguided her and asked her to take him for the procedure, saying he has three children, the CMO said.The sister-in-law had also claimed that Dhruvs wife had gone away as he was jobless, the CMO said, adding that the medical team had no need to investigate whether the man is married or not.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:42 IST
Deaf-mute man taken to hospital for Covid vaccination, sterilized, his brother alleges
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old deaf-mute man was allegedly sterilized at a hospital here after being brought to the facility on the pretext of getting him vaccinated against COVID-19, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged by Ashok Kumar, his brother Dhruv Kumar was allegedly taken to the hospital by ASHA worker Neelam Devi under the pretence of administering him the vaccine last Sunday.

He was, instead, taken to a women's hospital where he was sterilized without being informed, the complainant alleged.

The victim is a resident of Vashunpuram village.

The ASHA worker had also lured him with a promise that Rs 3,500 will be paid to him, Inspector in-charge, Awagarh, Vijay Pratap Singh said, citing the complaint.

Ashok Kumar claimed that his brother is unmarried, the inspector said. No FIR has so far been filed in this connection and the matter is being probed, he said.

But the version of district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Umesh Tripathi differs.

Tripathi said he got the matter investigated through the ACMO and a team also visited the village concerned but could not meet the victim.

''No fault of ASHA worker has been found in the whole sequence of events. The sister-in-law of the man had misguided her and asked her to take him for the procedure, saying he has three children,'' the CMO said.

The sister-in-law had also claimed that Dhruv's wife had gone away as he was jobless, the CMO said, adding that the medical team had no need to investigate whether the man is married or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021