Left Menu

Man arrested for rape of woman with speech impairment

An 18-year-old man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly raping a woman who suffers from speech and hearing impairment in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Ashiwin Rathwa.The woman, who is 23 years old, was on her way to work at about 5 am on July 2 when a man overpowered her near dilapidated railway quarters in Kalyan town and raped her.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:57 IST
Man arrested for rape of woman with speech impairment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly raping a woman who suffers from speech and hearing impairment in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Ashiwin Rathwa.

The woman, who is 23 years old, was on her way to work at about 5 am on July 2 when a man overpowered her near dilapidated railway quarters in Kalyan town and raped her. He also snatched her mobile phone before fleeing, said the police release.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 392 (robbery) was registered at MFC police station after the woman lodged complaint through an interpreter, it said.

Police formed five teams to probe the case. CCTV footage showed that the assailant had seen the woman when she was walking down a sky-walk, which helped the police to zero in on his identity. Rathwa was arrested from Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat on Monday afternoon. He was remanded in police custody for four days on Tuesday, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021