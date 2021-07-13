Man arrested for rape of woman with speech impairment
An 18-year-old man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly raping a woman who suffers from speech and hearing impairment in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Ashiwin Rathwa.The woman, who is 23 years old, was on her way to work at about 5 am on July 2 when a man overpowered her near dilapidated railway quarters in Kalyan town and raped her.
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly raping a woman who suffers from speech and hearing impairment in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Ashiwin Rathwa.
The woman, who is 23 years old, was on her way to work at about 5 am on July 2 when a man overpowered her near dilapidated railway quarters in Kalyan town and raped her. He also snatched her mobile phone before fleeing, said the police release.
A case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 392 (robbery) was registered at MFC police station after the woman lodged complaint through an interpreter, it said.
Police formed five teams to probe the case. CCTV footage showed that the assailant had seen the woman when she was walking down a sky-walk, which helped the police to zero in on his identity. Rathwa was arrested from Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat on Monday afternoon. He was remanded in police custody for four days on Tuesday, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- CCTV
- Udaipur
- Ashiwin Rathwa
- Gujarat
- Rathwa
- Kalyan
ALSO READ
China's giant Baihetan hydro plant begins generating power - CCTV
CCTV camera that caught UK health minister affair removed
Suspected remote control for drones in CCTV turns out to be bundle of newspaper
CCTV cameras installed at about 500 FCI depots
Patient’s kin allege hospital gave wrong blood, move HC for retaining records, CCTV footage