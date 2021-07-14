Left Menu

Blinken to stress ASEAN's central role in ministerial on Tuesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:56 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stress the central regional role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a virtual meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

The meeting with the 10-member bloc will be the first since the Biden administration took office in January and comes amid concerns among diplomats and others that Washington has not been paying sufficient attention to a region that is crucial to its regional strategy to counter an increasingly powerful China.

