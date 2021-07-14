Blinken to stress ASEAN's central role in ministerial on Tuesday
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stress the central regional role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a virtual meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
The meeting with the 10-member bloc will be the first since the Biden administration took office in January and comes amid concerns among diplomats and others that Washington has not been paying sufficient attention to a region that is crucial to its regional strategy to counter an increasingly powerful China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden, Trudeau bet on NHL Stanley Cup finals
US lawmakers urge Biden administration to provide assistance to India battered by second wave of COVID-19
Wisconsin first stop on Biden's tour to sell $1.2 trln bipartisan infrastructure plan
Wisconsin first stop on Biden's tour to sell $1.2 trln bipartisan infrastructure plan
U.S. first lady Jill Biden may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo, president says