U.S., UK trade chiefs meet, agree to strengthen bilateral ties
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met her British counterpart Liz Truss in Washington on Tuesday, and the two agreed to continue working to strengthen bilateral ties, Tai's office said in a statement. Tai and Truss agreed that their recent truce in a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus and Boeing creates a platform for "future collaboration on shared challenges, including those posed by the anti-competitive practices of China and other non-market economies."
They also stressed the importance of fair competition in the global economy and agreed to work together both on a bilateral and multilateral basis to enhance the international trading system, and address forced labor issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Washington
- Truss
- U.S.
- Airbus
- Liz Truss
- British
- Boeing
- Katherine Tai
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Olympics-Basketball-Ending U.S. reign at hoops dream in Tokyo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by fears over Delta virus variant, U.S. data in focus
Russia checks Crimea air defence system as Ukraine, U.S. start Black Sea drills - Interfax
Russia tests Crimean air defence systems as Ukraine, U.S. hold Black Sea drills
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as fears over Delta virus variant grow, U.S. data eyed