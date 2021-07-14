Left Menu

Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers

We are trying to find out whether he had any personal enmity with anybody, the officer said.Before attacking the man, the miscreants had committed another snatching nearby, he said.We are looking into that as well, the officer said.PTI SCH SOM SOM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:33 IST
Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who went out for morning walk, was stabbed in south Kolkata's Kidderpore area on Wednesday as his belongings were snatched by two bike-borne men, police said.

The incident happened around 6.15 am, an officer of the Maidan police station said.

The man, in his mid-40s, was found lying in a pool of blood by passersby who took him to the SSKM Hospital, he added.

''We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants. The man's injuries are grave. We are trying to find out whether he had any personal enmity with anybody,'' the officer said.

Before attacking the man, the miscreants had committed another snatching nearby, he said.

''We are looking into that as well,'' the officer said.

PTI SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021