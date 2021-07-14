Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers

A man, who went out for morning walk, was stabbed in south Kolkata's Kidderpore area on Wednesday as his belongings were snatched by two bike-borne men, police said.

The incident happened around 6.15 am, an officer of the Maidan police station said.

The man, in his mid-40s, was found lying in a pool of blood by passersby who took him to the SSKM Hospital, he added.

''We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants. The man's injuries are grave. We are trying to find out whether he had any personal enmity with anybody,'' the officer said.

Before attacking the man, the miscreants had committed another snatching nearby, he said.

''We are looking into that as well,'' the officer said.

