Lebanon's Hariri presents cabinet proposal to President Aoun
Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he had presented a cabinet proposal to President Michel Aoun and is awaiting his response on Thursday, in a move that could end almost nine months of political deadlock and economic decline.
"For me this government can start to rescue the country and stop the collapse," Hariri said after the meeting, adding it would be composed of 24 specialist ministers in line with a French initiative.
Hariri met with the president upon his return from a visit to Cairo. (Reporting By Beirut Bureau, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
