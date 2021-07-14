Left Menu

Two undertrial prisoners injured in attack by inmates in Hoshiarpur jail

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:09 IST
Two undertrial prisoners were injured after five jail inmates allegedly attacked them in Hoshairpur central jail on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of the central jail Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal said two undertrial prisoners were attacked by a group of five jail inmates at about 7.15 am.

The accused attacked the two with metal bars which they took from the iron grill of some window in the jail, he said.

The injured, identified as Raman Kumar and Harjinder Pal, were admitted to a government hospital, police said.

The attack was the fallout of some old enmity, they said.

The attackers have been identified as Hardeep, Parminder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

They are undertrial prisoners facing different criminal charges, police said.

Dhaliwal has asked station house officer of the city police station to register an FIR against the accused in this regard, they said.

