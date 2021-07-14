Allahabad HC sets time limit for serving notice of bail plea to CWC

The Allahabad High Court has laid down a time limit for serving notice of bail application to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and presentation of the plea before the high court for hearing. The order was passed on Friday by Justice Ajai Bhanot while hearing a bail application filed by one Junaid of Siddharthnagar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court said that on serving notice to the Government Advocate (GA) office at the high court for moving bail application, the local police have to serve bail notice within three days to the CWC and within five days to the child's family members. The CWC and police authority have to submit their report or instruction when the bail application being served before the high court. The application has to be placed on completion of 10 days after service of notice to the GA office, the court added.

In its 51-page order, the court directed the UP Director General of Police to ensure compliance of the directions, including nomination of officials responsible for executing specific tasks with a corresponding timeline. The court also directed,'' The district magistrate of the district concerned should ensure that the reports, as directed in this order, are produced by the CWC before the court when the bail application is placed in the court. Appropriate action shall be taken against those who default.'' The court further said, ''The registry shall ensure that the child or its parents are not joined as parties to the bail application by name. It should also be ensured that any other information like address or neighbourhood which will reveal the identity of the child shall not be stated in the bail application.'' Considering the fact of the case, the court granted bail to accused Junaid with directions that he must not misuse the bail and shall co-operate in the trail.

