Drunk auto rickshaw driver attacks cops

A 29-year-old auto rickshaw driver has been arrested here for allegedly assaulting traffic police officials in a drunken state. Ismail Sheikh, the accused, allegedly assaulted a car driver after his auto rickshaw dashed the car in suburban Mankhurd on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

When a traffic constable took both of them to a nearby cabin of traffic police, Sheikh, who was drunk, abused and assaulted the officials who were present there, he said.

His wife also arrived there. Later, local police took him in custody and booked him under IPC sections including 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

