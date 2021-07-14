Drunk auto rickshaw driver attacks cops

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:45 IST
A 29-year-old auto rickshaw driver has been arrested here for allegedly assaulting traffic police officials in a drunken state. Ismail Sheikh, the accused, allegedly assaulted a car driver after his auto rickshaw dashed the car in suburban Mankhurd on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

When a traffic constable took both of them to a nearby cabin of traffic police, Sheikh, who was drunk, abused and assaulted the officials who were present there, he said.

His wife also arrived there. Later, local police took him in custody and booked him under IPC sections including 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

