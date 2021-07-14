Left Menu

North Central Railway establishes cyber cell at Prayagraj

With the aim to collect digital evidence and use cyber investigative techniques, the North Central Railway (NCR) has established a cyber cell in its Headquarters at Prayagraj.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
With the aim to collect digital evidence and use cyber investigative techniques, the North Central Railway (NCR) has established a cyber cell in its Headquarters at Prayagraj. An official of NCR on Wednesday said that the new cyber cell is equipped with modern equipment such as desktop, laptop, laser printer, camera, writer blocker, imaging tool, forensic falcon, CDR, IPDR and dumped data analyzer etc. The cell will be managed by an inspector along with three other staff.

General Manager of NCR, V K Tripathi said that with the establishment of the cyber cell at NCR headquarter will enable the Rail Protection Force personnel to work more effectively, as digital evidence has gradually become a very important tool in the investigation process. This will also help in the speedy analysis of cases and enable better services for customers, Tripathi said. According to North Central Railway, the cyber cell will be helpful in the analysis of anti-touting and theft of passenger belongings, analysis of call detail record, tower dump data and geo-location etc.

It will also be an effective tool for forensic imaging and cloning, forensic write blocked analysis of source device, forensic hash calculation, storage disc sterilization and cyber patrolling etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

