UK condemns crackdown against human rights defenders in Belarus
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain condemned what he described as an "escalation in repression" in Belarus by the authorities.
Belarusian security police searched offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists on Wednesday, detaining at least 10 people in a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, several rights groups and media said.
"We call for those detained to be released immediately, along with the hundreds of other people detained on political grounds", Raab said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Raab
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarus
- Dominic Raab
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Olympics-Cycling-Britain under threat on the boards? Or same old story?
Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain
Britain lays out post-Brexit plan for new state subsidies scheme
EU agrees ceasefire with Britain in "sausage war"
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea 'provocation'