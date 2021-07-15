Left Menu

UK condemns crackdown against human rights defenders in Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:32 IST
UK condemns crackdown against human rights defenders in Belarus

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain condemned what he described as an "escalation in repression" in Belarus by the authorities.

Belarusian security police searched offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists on Wednesday, detaining at least 10 people in a new crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, several rights groups and media said.

"We call for those detained to be released immediately, along with the hundreds of other people detained on political grounds", Raab said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
3
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021