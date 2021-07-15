Death toll in german flooding rises to nine - Bild

The nationwide death toll in German flooding rose to nine on Thursday, with more than 70 people missing, the Bild daily reported, citing police.

The worst of the flooding hit Ahrweiler, a wine-growing area south of Bonn, where the Ahr river burst its banks and swept away half a dozen houses. Police in the nearby city of Koblenz could not immediately be reached for comment.

