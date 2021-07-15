IOC's Bach says "zero" risk of COVID spreading from participants
Updated: 15-07-2021
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Tokyo Olympics participants infecting Japanese residents with coronavirus, because cases would be isolated immediately after detection.
