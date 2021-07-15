Left Menu

India says significant work needed on WTO fisheries deal

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:36 IST
India's trade minister told a World Trade Organization ministerial on Thursday that significant work was needed on a draft fisheries agreement to ensure that the concerns of developing countries are addressed.

"We still need to cover significant ground to make the text balanced, to meet the just concerns of developing and LDC (least-developed country) members," said Piyush Goyal, calling one aspect of the draft deal "unequal, unfair, unjust".

He added that India was committed to concluding the negotiations if its concerns are taken into account.

