UK considering delaying the budget until 2022 due to COVID - Guardian
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:19 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering pushing the budget into next year to assess the economic impact of ending state support for businesses, The Guardian newspaper reported.
While a final decision on the budget has yet to be made, Sunak is being told there is a case for waiting until Spring, the newspaper said.
