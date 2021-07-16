Left Menu

UK considering delaying the budget until 2022 due to COVID - Guardian

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:19 IST
UK considering delaying the budget until 2022 due to COVID - Guardian
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering pushing the budget into next year to assess the economic impact of ending state support for businesses, The Guardian newspaper reported.

While a final decision on the budget has yet to be made, Sunak is being told there is a case for waiting until Spring, the newspaper said.

