Chopper crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead
One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.
One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, he said.
''One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries,'' he said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.
