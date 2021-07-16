Left Menu

Chopper crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:39 IST
Chopper crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead
  • Country:
  • India

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, he said.

''One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries,'' he said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021