UK to decide within days whether to put France on COVID red list - Sky News

British officials want ministers to decide "within days" whether France should be placed on Britain's travel 'red list' for the most dangerous COVID hot spots which require hotel-based quarantine, Sky News reported on Friday. Most state schools break up next Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:27 IST
British officials want ministers to decide "within days" whether France should be placed on Britain's travel 'red list' for the most dangerous COVID hot spots which require hotel-based quarantine, Sky News reported on Friday. "I'm told Whitehall believe there is a short window to make a decision on France - possibly just days," Sky deputy political editor Sam Coates said on Twitter.

"France is the second biggest holiday destination after Spain. Most state schools break up next Friday. There's a belief a decision needs to be made before then," he added.

