Left Menu

Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha to continue till Feb 2023

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 00:08 IST
Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha to continue till Feb 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Director-General of Police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha will continue to remain in his post till February 12, 2023.

Sinha, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was named Jharkhand's DGP, replacing incumbent MV Rao, on February 11 this year.

He was appointed to the post without the mention of any specific tenure in the notification.

Sinha will have a two-year term from the date of his assumption of charge ie up to February 11, 2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a fresh notification issued on Friday said.

The DGP made a courtesy call to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Ramesh Bais during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021