Conspiracies of disruptors, obstructers can't derail India's development trajectory; Monsoon session to bear new fruits of progress: Amit Shah

Monsoon session of Parliament will bear new fruits of progress, and disrupters and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slamming Opposition after both houses in Parliament witnessed multiple adjournments because of sloganeering. "The facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim-- to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India's development trajectory," said the Union Minister in a statement.

Noting that people of India have high hopes from the current Monsoon Session, Shah said many key bills for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion. "No less than the Prime Minister said that the Government is ready to discuss all topics," the Minister said adding, "Just a few days ago the Council of Ministers was expanded with great emphasis given to women, SC, ST and OBC members. But there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question - to whose tune are these people dancing, who want to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in bad light?"

Shah also slammed Congress and said the Opposition party has a good past experience in trampling over democracy. "To see the rudderless Congress, jump on to this bandwagon is not unexpected. They have good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament," he said.

He noted that when the Prime Minister rose in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to introduce his Council of Ministers, which is a well-established norm, the Congress-led Opposition was in the well of both the Houses. "Is this their respect for Parliamentary norms?" he questioned and added that the Opposition's same behaviour continued when the IT Minister was speaking about the Pegasus issue.

"People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions...Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are good at understanding this chronology and connection," said the Minister. He further assured the people of India that 'national welfare' is the priority of the Modi government's and added the government will keep working to achieve that "no matter what happens."

Earlier today, sources informed that BJP leaders including Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and party's chief whip in upper House Shiv Pratap Shukla met Shah here on Monday to discuss "floor management" in view of the opposition forcing adjournments of the upper House on the first day of monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)