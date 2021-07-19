Left Menu

Mumbai: Lawyer attacked by mob, 3 held, several on the run

A woman and two men were arrested and over 20 booked on Monday for allegedly attacking a lawyer with swords, knives and sticks in Dahisar area of Mumbai, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:18 IST
Mumbai: Lawyer attacked by mob, 3 held, several on the run
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and two men were arrested and over 20 booked on Monday for allegedly attacking a lawyer with swords, knives and sticks in Dahisar area of Mumbai, police said. On Sunday afternoon, lawyer Satyadev Joshi and his associate Ankit Tandon had gone to survey a land in Kandharpada area along with their client when the incident took place, an MHB police station official said.

''The mob said the land belonged to someone else and started an argument, which soon descended into an attack on Joshi with swords, knives and sticks. The lawyer was hospitalised and his condition is out of danger. We have arrested three people, including a woman, for the attack and booked 20 others for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021