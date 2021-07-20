Man held for extorting money using obscene videos

A 42-year-old man was arrested from Haryana for allegedly extorting money from more than 200 people by recording their obscene videos after befriending them on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Nakhrudeen, along with his two accomplices Samaydeen (32) and Munfed (30) used to blackmail people using their obscene videos.

According to the police, the three men made fake accounts on social media and sent friend requests to complainants.

While talking to them on video calls, the accused recorded their obscene videos and later used them to blackmail the complainants.

The police said Nakhrudeen was arrested on Thursday, while efforts were underway to nab Samaydeen and Munfed, both residents of Rajasthan.

