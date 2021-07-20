EU expects reforms before approving Hungary's recovery plan, justice commissioner says
The European Commission won't approve Hungary's recovery plan until the country carries out judicial reform and guarantees that corruption cases are investigated, justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on Tuesday. The commission said Poland and Hungary were undermining media pluralism and court independence.
- Country:
- Hungary
The European Commission won't approve Hungary's recovery plan until the country carries out judicial reform and guarantees that corruption cases are investigated, justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on Tuesday. There are systemic problems with the rule of law in Hungary, and the European Commission is ready to use all tools to protect democracy, including the suspension of EU funds, Reynders said on hvg.hu news site.
In a report published on Tuesday, the European Commission listed serious concerns about the rule of law in Poland and Hungary. The commission said Poland and Hungary were undermining media pluralism and court independence. They are the only two countries in the 27-member bloc under formal EU investigation for jeopardising the rule of law.
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook the commission was "blackmailing" Hungary because of a child protection law which won't allow "LGBTQ-activists and any sexual propaganda into Hungarian kindergartens and schools".
