U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:52 IST
U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday.
The 30-day extension came after Canada announced Monday it will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades.
