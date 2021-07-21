Left Menu

U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:52 IST
  • United States

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday.

The 30-day extension came after Canada announced Monday it will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

