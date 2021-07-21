Chhattisgarh: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized; one held

Police seized 727 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.09 crore from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Wednesday and arrested the vehicle's driver, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the drug consignment-laden truck was intercepted near Chikhalputi village under the City Kotwali police station limits when it was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, said Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari.

The contraband, weighing 727.165 kg, was packed in 18 plastic bags and hidden under wall paint drums loaded on the truck, he added.

The truck driver, Banunand Yadav (36), who hails from Kushinagar district in UP, was arrested and his vehicle seized, the police officer added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and further probe was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)