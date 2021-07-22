Maha: Ex-member of Pune Cantt Board held for conspiracy to kill goon

Police have arrested former Pune Cantonment Board member Vivek Yadav for allegedly giving contract to kill a history-sheeter, an official said on Thursday.

Yadav was caught at the Gujarat border on Wednesday night and was being brought to Pune in Maharashtra, Kondhwa police station's senior inspector Sardar Patil said. His role in the plan to kill history-sheeter Bablu Gawli came to light after the Kondhwa police recently arrested two criminals, Rajmani and Shaikh, for allegedly possessing arms and found chats regarding a contract to kill one person. During the investigation into the matter, the police found a chat between Rajmani and Yadav regarding an alleged plan to kill Gawli. According to police, in 2016, Gawli tried to kill Yadav by firing a bullet. To take revenge, Yadav had hired the two criminals. ''We had formed two teams to search for Yadav. After a tip-off, we sent a team to the Gujarat border and arrested him,'' Patil said.

