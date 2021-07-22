Left Menu

China 'condemns' Pegasus spyware surveillance

The US is ganging up with its allies in smearing China with fabricated names.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:17 IST
China 'condemns' Pegasus spyware surveillance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday ''strongly condemned'' the practice of cyber-surveillance, terming it as a common challenge to all countries as part of a wide cybersecurity threat.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks while reacting to reports of an investigation by a global media consortium that showed Pegasus software from Israel-based NSO Group is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents across the world.

''If it is true, China issues strong condemnation,'' Zhao told a media briefing while reacting to questions on the Pegasus spyware controversy from the official media here.

''Cyber surveillance is a common challenge to all countries as part of a wide cybersecurity threat,'' he said.

All countries should work based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits, engage in talks and cooperation to respond to the threats, he said.

He accused the US of being evasive about facts while claiming cybersecurity threats from China. ''The US is ganging up with its allies in smearing China with fabricated names. It only shows its guilty conscience. Most of the cyber-attacks come from the US," he said.

On Monday, Zhao rejected the US and NATO allegations of China carrying out a global campaign of hacking and alleged that "under the US encouragement, NATO has made cyberspace the new battlefield" which may in turn fuel the cyber arms race.

''The US has ganged up with allies and launched unwarranted accusations against China on Cyber security," Zhao said.

An unprecedented group of allies and partners, including the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO joined the US on Monday in exposing and criticising the Chinese Ministry of State Security's malicious cyber activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021